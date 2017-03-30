Mischa Barton was hallucinating during infamous back garden rant

Share

The actress suffered blackouts after someone allegedly slipped her a cocktail of drugs during a party.

Actress Mischa Barton was experiencing "a complete hallucination" when she started ranting at neighbors over her garden fence in January (17).

The Sixth Sense star was filmed yelling about her mother as police arrived at her home to take her to a hospital for a mental evaluation, and now Mischa has opened up about the bizarre incident in a TV chat with Dr. Phil McGraw.

She believes she was slipped a cocktail of drugs at a party, and admits she only has a very hazy memory of what led to the police intervention.

The 31-year-old told Dr. Phil, "I think it was complete hallucination. I have no idea what I was talking about."

But she can recall seeing "specks of light".

"There's also blackout parts, like, earlier in the night, and then I'll remember my friend saying, 'Please lay down', and then it'll be gone again," The O.C. star added. "And then the whole part outside is just blackout."

During the candid TV interview, which will air on Monday (03Apr17), Barton also talks about the "emotional abuse" she has suffered following the leak of a sex tape featuring her and an ex-boyfriend.

At a press conference earlier this month (Mar17), she revealed an ex-lover had been trying to sell the sex tape, which was allegedly filmed without her consent, to various adult entertainment companies.

Mischa has obtained restraining orders against both Jon Zacharias and Adam Shaw as she suspects one or both could be involved in the sale, and her lawyer Lisa Bloom has warned anyone who contributes to the publication of the explicit footage to expect a legal attack and jail time.

