Misty Copeland is Estee Lauder's Modern Muse

Share

The ballet legend's two passions are dance and giving back.

Ballerina-turned-actress Misty Copeland can add Modern Muse to her resume after she was named the new face of the Estee Lauder fragrance.

Bosses at the fashion house announced the news on Monday (31Jul17), revealing the top American Ballet Theatre star, 34, will get to work right away, promoting the "lush floral woody" fragrance across digital, TV and print platforms starting in August (17).

"When Estee Lauder launched the Modern Muse fragrance in 2013, we embraced the idea of women as muses, living life on their own terms, achieving great things and inspiring everyone around them," Stephane de La Faverie, Estee Lauder's Global Brand President states.

"Misty has challenged the status quo to achieve her dreams and inspired so many young women along the way. Misty will bring the fragrance concept to life through her unique story."

Misty, who counted late legend Prince among her celebrity fans, was the first African-American ballerina to perform solo in New York for 20 years. She also broke barriers in the field for having a curvier body than traditionally skinny ballet dancers are known for.

The A Ballerina's Tale star is "so honored" by her new appointment, sharing, "My two passions are dance and giving back, and I love passing on knowledge to the next generation."

The new campaign focuses on the theme 'What inspires you?', with fans of the fragrance encouraged to answer the question on social media using the hashtag "#BeAnInspiration".

Naturally, Misty's ballet background features in one of the spots, which sees her encouraging a group of young ballerinas.

© Cover Media