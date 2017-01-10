Moby will DJ at Donald Trump's inauguration ball if he releases tax returns

Share

The musician found the invite hilarious considering his liberal political leanings.

Dance star Moby will only agree to DJ at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration if the Republican makes his tax returns public.

The real estate mogul and reality TV star-turned-politician famously refused to release his tax documents throughout his presidential campaign, and has continued to ignore calls for him to show complete transparency following his election to the White House in November (16).

Trump is set to officially take office from 20 January (17), and as organizers scramble to book big names for the Washington, D.C. gala, liberal musician Moby has revealed he was approached to serve as DJ at one of the celebration events.

The Porcelain hitmaker declined the offer and laughed off the idea of performing for Trump on Instagram, but he also used the opportunity to sarcastically propose his own offer for the Trump administration to consider.

"Hahahahaha, I was just asked by a booking agent if I would consider djing at one of the inaugural balls for #trump...," he wrote. "Hahahahaha, wait, Hahahaha, really?"

He then added, "I guess I'd DJ at an inaugural ball if as payment #trump released his tax returns... I'm still laughing. Hahahaha. So #trump what do you think, I DJ for you and you release your tax returns?"

Trump, who is known for his love of Twitter to connect to fans, has yet to respond to Moby's revised offer.

The musician has since shared his hypothetical playlist for the event with Billboard.com. His DJ mix features a string of protest songs, including Public Enemy's Fight The Power, Rage Against the Machine's Killing In the Name, Green Day's American Idiot, Sam Cooke's A Change Is Gonna Come, and Gil Scott-Heron's The Revolution Will Not Be Televised.

It remains to be seen which musical guest Trump will have headline his inauguration, after stars like Celine Dion and Elton John reportedly turned down invitations. British singer Rebecca Ferguson also rejected the gig after learning she would not be allowed to perform protest tune Strange Fruit, while Welsh opera star Charlotte Church became the latest celebrity to snub the offer on Tuesday (10Jan17).

Former America's Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and dance troupe the Rockettes are so far confirmed to perform at the inauguration.

