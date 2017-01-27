Molly Sims forced to give birth naturally despite planned C-section

Share

Molly Sims ended up naming her newborn son Grey after a campaign from four-year-old son Brooks.

Molly Sims was forced to give birth naturally after going into labor a day before her scheduled Caesarean section.

The Yes Man actress and husband Scott Stuber welcomed son Grey Douglas, their third child together, on 10 January (17). But opening up about the birth process in a video on her YouTube page on Thursday (26Jan17), Molly revealed it went anything but smoothly.

After having four-year-old Brooks and one-year-old Scarlett May via C-section, Molly had expected to welcome Grey in the same way. But he had a different idea!

"I'd never really gone through labor because both my babies were C-sections because of complications with my pregnancies," she said in the video. "I thought for sure this is going to be a C-section."

Scott was given the responsibility of rushing his spouse to hospital when her labor began. But this process in itself led to several rows between the couple en route to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

"I can't tell you how stressed I was," she laughed. "I was trying to make my husband go through red lights on Sunset (Boulevard) because we live quite far from Cedars. We got into an argument because he wouldn't run a red light, because I was having contractions."

They made it in the end, and despite Molly attempting to convince doctors to hold off until the planned C-section, she was told she was in "full-on labor" and would be giving birth naturally.

After welcoming the tot, Molly and Scott settled on the unusual moniker of Grey for the newborn. And the model turned actress added in the video that it was son Brooks who had really spearheaded the Grey name campaign.

"Brooks had a lot to do with the name," she said. "I know that sounds weird, but he would not give up on 'Grey.' It was 'Grey Jack and the Beanstalk Batman' all the way."

The name was even more applicable because Los Angeles was unseasonably cloudy on the day Grey was born.

"Living in California, you're always used to sunny skies, and clear, but it was raining and very grey outside, so it was kind of suitable in a weird sort of way," she smiled.

