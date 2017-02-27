Moonlight beats La La Land to Best Picture at 2017 Oscars

Share

Manchester by the Sea was also a big winner at Hollywood's big night.

Moonlight stole the Best Picture Oscar from La La Land on Sunday (26Feb17) after presenter Warren Beatty accidentally read out the wrong name during the show's stunning finale.

Damien Chazelle's much-loved movie musical, which headed into the ceremony with a record-tying 14 nominations, was thought to have beaten the likes of Manchester by the Sea, Lion, and Fences to land the coveted top honor, but confusion ensued moments into the acceptance speeches as it was revealed it was actually Moonlight which had claimed the award.

A flustered Beatty apologized for the fumble as Moonlight's Barry Jenkins ran up to the stage to express his shock at the surprise upset.

Moonlight also shone bright for Best Supporting Actor recipient Mahershala Ali, while Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney landed Best Adapted Screenplay.

La La Land still took home six other accolades, including Best Actress for Emma Stone, and Best Director for Chazelle, who, at 32, became the youngest winner in that category in Academy history.

There were additional awards for La La Land for Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Production Design, and Best Cinematography.

Meanwhile, Casey Affleck took home the Best Actor award for Manchester by the Sea, which earned the Best Original Screenplay prize for writer/director Kenneth Lonergan, too.

The Oscars, hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel, featured musical performances from each of the Best Original Song nominees, including John Legend, who sang City of Stars from eventual winner La La Land, and Justin Timberlake, who kicked off the Dolby Theatre ceremony with a high-energy rendition of his Trolls hit Can't Stop The Feeling!.

In addition, there were appearances by guest presenters like Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Brie Larson, Salma Hayek, Dwayne Johnson, and Jennifer Aniston, among many others.

The winners of the 89th Academy Awards are:

Best Picture: Moonlight

Best Actor: Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Best Actress: Emma Stone - La La Land

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis - Fences

Best Director: Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Best Original Screenplay: Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan

Best Adapted Screenplay: Moonlight - Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McCraney

Best Original Song: City of Stars from La La Land - Justin Hurtwitz, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Best Original Score: La La Land - Justin Hurwitz

Best Animated Feature Film: Zootopia

Best Foreign Language Film: The Salesman

Best Documentary Feature: O.J.: Made in America

Best Film Editing: Hacksaw Ridge - John Gilbert

Best Cinematography: La La Land - Linus Sandgren

Best Visual Effects: The Jungle Book

Best Production Design: La La Land - David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

Best Costume Design: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Colleen Atwood

Best Makeup and Hair Styling: Suicide Squad - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini, Christopher Nelson

Best Sound Editing: Arrival - Sylvain Bellemare

Best Sound Mixing: Hacksaw Ridge - Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie, Peter Grace

Best Live Action Short Film: Sing - Kristof Deak, Anna Udvardy

Best Animated Short Film: Piper - Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer

Best Documentary Short: The White Helmets - Orlando von Einsiedel, Joanna Natasegara.

