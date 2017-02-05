Morena Baccarin asks judge to reduce her payments to ex-husband

Share

Baccarin is now engaged to her Gotham co-star Ben McKenzie, with the pair welcoming daughter Frances in March last year (16).

Morena Baccarin has asked a judge to reduce her monthly payments to her ex-husband.

Filmmaker Austin Chick filed to end his marriage to the Deadpool star in June, 2015, four years after the couple wed in 2011, and the pair share custody of their three-year-old son Julius.

Baccarin told a court she has paid Chick $340,088 (£272,000) in spousal support, another $100,000 (£80,000) from their community estate and $147,302 (£117,000) in residuals from her movie Deadpool, according to TMZ.com.

Legal documents obtained by the website show the 37-year-old has been sending Chick more than $20,000 (£16,000) a month as a temporary support deal until they finalize a permanent agreement.

Baccarin alleges she has been overpaying her ex-husband, as she thinks she will be paying him much less monthly when they reach an agreement. She also says Chick has made no effort to find himself a job, TMZ.com reports.

The pair has been back and forth in the courts since their split in 2015, most recently in December last year (16), when Chick tried to stop the actress from taking their son to Brazil over fears about the Zika virus.

A judge later ruled Chick had waited too long to object to the trip, which was organised by Baccarin so Julius could visit his dying great-grandmother.

The actress has had a tumultuous few years in her personal life after splitting from Chick. She began dating her Gotham co-star Ben McKenzie in summer 2015, but didn't go public with the romance until it was confirmed in her divorce court papers.

Baccarin and McKenzie welcomed their first child together, daughter Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan, in March last year (16), and became engaged in November (16).

