Morena Baccarin has spousal support slashed

The star has yet to lock down roles in the Deadpool sequel and a fourth Gotham season.

Actress Morena Baccarin has been granted her request to slash spousal support payments to her ex-husband by $15,000.

The Deadpool star finalized her divorce from filmmaker Austin Chick last year (16), officially ending their five-year marriage, during which they became parents to three-year-old son Julius.

However, the former couple is still fighting over finances and in legal papers filed in February (17), Morena claimed she could no longer afford to keep paying Austin $20,000 a month in temporary spousal support.

She insisted the monthly cheques were more than he would likely end up with once they do reach a formal agreement, while she also claimed Austin had made no effort to find himself a job.

The motion was heard in court on Thursday (13Apr17), when Morena's lawyer, Samantha Spector, argued the actress' future earnings have not been confirmed as her superhero show Gotham has yet to be picked up for a fourth season and it is still unclear if she will be reprising her role as Ryan Reynolds' onscreen girlfriend Vanessa in the Deadpool sequel.

The judge ruled in Morena's favor and agreed to cut her payments down to just $5,000 a month from 1 June (17), reports TMZ.com.

Morena was in attendance to hear the decision for herself, and while she has yet to comment on the legal victory, she was caught on camera smiling as she left the courthouse with her fiance, actor Ben McKenzie.

The couple met on the set of Gotham, striking up a romance in July, 2015, just weeks after director/producer Chick filed papers to end his marriage to Morena.

She then revealed she was pregnant with Ben's baby months later, and they welcomed daughter Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan in March, 2016.

