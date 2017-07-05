Morrissey accosted by 'dangerously aggressive' Italian police officer

Share

The singer warns others to watch out for the cop in question.

Rocker Morrissey was left fearing for his life on Tuesday (04Jul17) after he was allegedly accosted by an "obviously insane" police officer in Rome, Italy.

The former The Smiths frontman detailed his terrifying evening experience with fans on Wednesday (05Jul17) via a Facebook post by his nephew, photographer Sam Esty Rayner.

In the detailed message, Rayner claims his famous uncle was approached by the cop on the busy Via del Corso in the city center and ordered to show the officer his "papers". When Morrissey failed to produce his travel documents, the policeman reportedly pulled out his gun, telling the musician, "I know who you are," as he continued shouting at the star for 35 minutes.

Rayner shared a photo of the cop in question in the post, which included quotes purportedly from Morrissey himself.

"This was a deliberate act of terror by this Officer...," he said. "I had not broken the law or acted suspiciously. The officer unlocked his gun and held it as he screamed into my face. Some people came to my rescue.

"This happened outside the Nike store, and many people filmed the obviously insane officer. I believe he recognized me and wanted to frighten me. I did not back down even though I believed he was about to shoot me."

Warning other tourists to stay away from the cop, he added, "I urge people to beware of this dangerously aggressive Officer. He might kill you."

Rayner explained the singer eventually just walked away from the confrontation, and the officer did not pursue him.

Police chiefs in Rome have yet to comment on the claims, but it's not the first time Morrissey has clashed with authority figures.

He hit headlines in July, 2015, when he lodged an official complaint with bosses at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), alleging he was groped during a 'pat-down' search at California's San Francisco International Airport, while in his memoir Autobiography, Morrissey alleged TSA employees at Los Angeles International Airport had once stolen cash from his wallet.

