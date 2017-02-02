Mother of twins Mariah Carey congratulates Beyonce on pregnancy news

Share

Mariah Carey was quick to comment when Beyonce and Jay Z announced they are expecting twins.

Mariah Carey has promised pregnant Beyonce that "having twins is the most incredible experience".

The Butterfly singer gave birth to fraternal twins Moroccan and Monroe in 2011 with then-husband Nick Cannon. And after Beyonce announced on Wednesday (01Feb17) that she and Jay Z are expecting two bundles of joy, Mariah was quick to offer her congratulations.

“Congrats Bey and Jay!!! I’m so happy for you both. Having twins is the most incredible experience ever! Love, Mariah and the twins,” she commented on Beyonce's pregnancy announcement picture on Instagram.

In the snap, Beyonce is seen cradling her growing bump while wearing an Agent Provacateur bra and panties and a veil. She captioned the beautiful picture: "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."

Mariah's comments are somewhat contradictory to the remarks she made shortly after she gave birth to her son and daughter via Caesarean section.

“It has been a rough road,” she said during a chat on the Home Shopping Network. “I was so uncomfortable. Pregnancy with twins is different than anything. They were always saying to me, ‘It’s all worth it.’ Yeah, it’s easy for you to say when you’re not the one whose feet are this big! It turned into a really difficult time.”

However, she later added in a blog post on mariahcarey.com: "I feel like, in a lot of ways, children come into the world to teach us. It's going to be a delicate balance between raising them around glitz and glamour and keeping them grounded. One thing I'm sure of is that I'll be grateful for the twins every day, no matter what."

Moroccan and Monroe have recently been appearing regularly on Mariah's E! docuseries Mariah's World.

© Cover Media