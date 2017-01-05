Naomi Campbell: 'I was attacked in Paris'

Share

Thugs threatened to kill the supermodel as she stepped out of a car.

Naomi Campbell has revealed she was once attacked in Paris, probably by the same gang who targeted her friend Kim Kardashian last year (16).

The British supermodel and actress was with Kim in the French capital two days before her armed robbery ordeal at the beginning of October (16), and she can sympathize with the reality TV star, because she was followed to her then-boyfriend's pad from the airport in 2012.

"They opened my car door, and said, 'Naomi Campbell, we're gonna kill you!'" the ageless beauty told chat show host Wendy Williams. "I had taken a plane from Switzerland... and I didn't call for security (at the airport).

"I went to the car and it wasn't my normal driver... It was November and all the windows were rolled down... It was freezing cold... I was like, 'Wait a minute, this is weird!'"

Naomi revealed the car doors were not locked and she believes her driver was "in on" the planned robbery, which was foiled when the model decided to fight to keep her belongings.

"In a very split moment - I don't know if I'd ever do this again in hindsight: 'Am I gonna let this guy take my bag with all my passports or am I gonna fight for it?' And my decision was, 'I am not letting my bag go!'"

Campbell didn't go public with the attack because she "didn't want it to be (headline news)", but she claims thugs have been targeting celebrity visitors to France for years.

"It's a whole ring that's been happening for a few years now...," she said. "It's happened to a few people, but it's not for me to say (who they are)."

In October (16), Kardashian was bound and gagged as thieves ransacked her Paris apartment, taking jewelry and electronics. The reality TV star has only just returned to social media after the terrifying ordeal, which led to her cancelling a series of appointments and appearances around the world.

