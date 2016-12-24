Naomi Watts: 'I move mountains to make Christmas special'

Share

Christmas is always a special time of year in Naomi Watts household.

Naomi Watts moves mountains to make sure her family is all in one place at Christmas.

The Oscar-nominated actress split with her long-term partner Liev Schreiber earlier this year (16), but the couple continue to co-parent their children Alexander, nine and eight-year-old Samuel.

While Naomi didn’t mention if she’d be spending 25 December with her former partner, she did hint that the festive holiday is always a special affair in her household.

"It's one of those times that everyone in our family moves mountains to try and be together in the one place. Which means lots of cousin time for the kids! Its lots of fun," she smiled to sportscraft.com.au.

Naomi and Liev split in September after 11 years together. The separation came as a shock as the couple had still been seen out and about together, though reports suggested they had actually parted ways months before their announcement.

"Over the past few months we've come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple," they said in a statement.

"It is with great love, respect and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship. While we appreciate your curiosity and support, we ask the press to be mindful of our children and respect their right to privacy."

The former couple remain on good terms though, with Liev wishing Naomi a "happy birthday sweetheart" not long after the split and Naomi turning up to support her ex on the opening night of his Broadway show, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, in October.

