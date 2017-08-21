Naomi Watts keeps in shape with yoga not cardio

Share

Naomi Watts survived one boxing class but won't be going back for more.

Naomi Watts has swapped Jane Fonda-style workouts for yoga.

The lean actress is big on fitness and showed off her enviable figure in a bikini snap over the weekend posted to her Instagram page. But at 48 Naomi no longer favors aerobic and cardio sessions when she hits the gym. Instead, the blonde star takes part in “softer” yoga classes.

“I do yoga,” she told British newspaper Metro. “I did do a lot of aerobic and cardio workouts before but now I’ve slowed down. I used to do dance and things like that, Jane Fonda-style. Boot camp things: that’s about as macho as I get, doing push-ups and burpees. I like something softer these days.”

She’s also tried out boxing, but only lasted for one class. In her recent film Chuck, Naomi played Linda, the wife of real-life boxer Chuck Wepner, who inspired the Rocky films. And although the sport interested her when it came to researching the movie, Naomi won’t be getting back in the ring anytime soon.

“No, no no!” she laughed. “I have done one boxing class, because at the gym I went to, the guy said, ‘Why don’t you do one?’ I hated it, it’s not for me.

“But with any sport, it sustains me if I get connected with the story of the athlete. What they are, what they’ve gone through, who they’re married to, how many kids… that’s always the drama for me, as well as watching the fight. It just becomes a lot more interesting.”

Naomi’s ex-partner Liev Schreiber plays Chuck in the biopic, which is out now on DVD.

© Cover Media