Naomie Harris and Kate Moss pose for Miu Miu fall 17 campaign
Naomie Harris
Posted by Cover Media on June 28, 2017 at 2:15 pm
Naomie wears vivid pieces from the fashion house's upcoming line.

Naomie Harris stars alongside a host of top models including Kate Moss in Miu Miu's jazzy fall 17 campaign

The Moonlight actress looks a far cry from her run-down alter ego in the Oscar-winning film while posing for fashion house's latest advertisements, rocking an array of brightly-coloured pieces from the upcoming line.

Supermodel Kate and fashion stars Eliza Cummings, Lily Nova and Jean Campbell also feature in the campaign.

In one snap, shot by long-time Miu Miu collaborator Alasdair McLellan in New Orleans, Naomie can be seen wearing a fluffy pink shrug, while in another she stands in a small boat in a long pale blue dress with a yellow pattern alongside Lily, Jean, Jasmine Daniels and Kesewa Aboah.

Kate wows in garments including a fluffy blue jacket while holding an embellished bag, with accessories featured just as prominently as the ready-to-wear clothing in every photo.

Also making an appearance in the pictures is the Preservation Hall Brass Band to help capture the jazz vibe of the fall collection, which a spokesperson for parent company Prada Group described as “the madness of glamor in this time, in front of a very uncertain future”.

Fashion journalist Katie Grand, who is the editor-in-chief of Love magazine, styled the fun shoot, while Anthony Turner tended to the stars’ tresses and Diane Kendall did their make-up. Fans can see the ads in the August (17) issues of publications such as Vogue Paris and international issues of W, Elle and Harper’s Bazaar.

The style venture cements Naomie’s status in the world of fashion.

And it seems the vivid items in Miu Miu’s latest range reflect her own personal tastes too.

"I just love color," she gushed to Vogue.co.uk earlier this year (17). "I always look for classic fitted shapes with a quirky element."

© Cover Media

