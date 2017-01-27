Natalie Portman bares baby belly for stunning Vanity Fair shoot

Share

The actress has been nominated for an Academy Award for her portrayal of Jackie Kennedy in Jackie.

Actress Natalie Portman has showed off her baby belly in a stunning new Vanity Fair photoshoot.

The Oscar winner and 2017 Best Actress nominee, posed in a fabric stole for the gorgeous magazine shot with her baby bump on full view as part of the publication's upcoming Hollywood issue.

"It was about capturing Natalie at her most radiant," the magazine's fashion and style director Jessica Diehl said about the photo, which is an homage to Demi Moore's famous bare baby bump photo on Vanity Fair's August 1991 issue.

Portman's pregnancy first hit headlines in September (16), when the Black Swan star appeared to be sporting a small baby bump on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in Italy.

"I thought I was gonna be able to hide it a little longer and then we got there and I was like, 'It's not hide-able any more... The stomach wants to be out...'," she said. "And now it's out in the world."

Notoriously private, the actress has been keen to keep baby talk to herself, but during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Natalie opened up, admitting hitting red carpets while pregnant is not fun.

"It does make you look forward to the day when you can just have your own body on the red carpet," the 35-year-old laughed, before chatting about her cravings.

"With (first child) Aleph it was very (different)...," she said. "I wanted cream puffs, anything dessert with cream in it, or just plain cream straight. This time it's, like, healthy - pineapple, cucumbers, burritos, which is maybe less healthy, but delicious."

The actress' pregnancy may be a sign she's all set to claim Oscars gold again at the Academy Awards next month (Feb17) - Portman is a frontrunner for the Best Actress award for her portrayal of iconic former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in Jackie. She was pregnant with Aleph throughout the 2011 awards season, which ended with an Academy Award for Black Swan.

