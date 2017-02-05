Natalie Portman doesn’t have to audition anymore

Share

Natalie Portman is honored to have received positive feedback about her portrayal of Jacqueline Kennedy in the new film Jackie.

Natalie Portman is no longer asked to audition for film roles.

The actress has had a stellar couple of years, winning an Academy Award for her performance in 2010’s Black Swan and receiving widespread acclaim for her portrayal of late U.S. First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in the new biographical drama Jackie.

On the back of her continuing success, Natalie reveals that directors no longer require her to go through the grueling audition process.

“I am very, very lucky that I don’t usually have to (audition),” she told OK! magazine. “But there’s a downside to that, too, because people tend to think they know what I can or can’t do. Choosing projects, I’m impulsive. A lot depends on the character, the script, the director.”

Natalie, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied, admits that she currently chooses her parts dependent on where filming takes place. But she will always consider taking on a role if she is interested in working with a particular director.

“Nicole Kidman said something to me that stayed with me for so long. We worked together on Cold Mountain when I was 21, and she said ‘You never know how a movie is going to turn out, but you can ensure the process is interesting if you’re working with an interesting director.”

Meanwhile, the brunette beauty shares that she is thrilled to have received such positive feedback of her performance as Jackie. While she hasn’t heard from anyone in the Kennedy family directly, Natalie claims that she’s had lots of kind words from other people who knew the style icon.

“A lot of people who’ve said they knew Jackie or are friends with the family have come up to me and said: ‘I hope they see it.”’ It’s been amazing to hear from people who knew her that they felt it was representative,” she smiled.

