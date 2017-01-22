Natalie Portman: 'Donald Trump has started a revolution'

Share

The pregnant Oscar-winning actress talked about her unborn child during her powerful speech.

Natalie Portman championed women and slammed Donald Trump in a powerful speech at the Women's March in Los Angeles.

The heavily pregnant actress took to the stage at the peaceful rally on Saturday (21Jan17) and talked about her unborn baby as she addressed the near 750,000 women and men who attended the march.

"We need to take inspiration from nature, and remember that we hold the mystery of life, and the seed of every possibility within our bodies," Natalie said. "We need to demand freedom from fear over our bodies and control over our own bodies.

"In order to effectively do so, we must seek leadership positions, and support other women who do the same. Until we make it normal to have at least half, if not more, of our leaders be female, we will be serving, and with our taxes financing, a government that believes it's within their domain to make decisions for our future.”

Natalie, who is also mother to five-year-old son Aleph, thanked President Trump for starting a revolution.

"Thank you all for being here, and for showing our power to the world, and thank you to the wonderful men, who show us that women also have many champions and compadres," she told the crowd. "Now, from the bottom of both hearts beating inside my miraculous female body, I want to thank our new president. You just started the revolution."

Kerry Washington also gave a speech at the rally, and praised Natalie for her powerful words. "So inspiring," the Scandal star captioned a shot of her and Natalie on Twitter.

Kerry told the crowds in downtown Los Angeles, "I want to thank every single one of you for being here today from the bottom of my heart, because I promise you, that in these days to come, I will be closing my eyes and remembering this view to remind myself that I am not alone, that we are not alone, that we come together," the mother of two shouted, encouraging protesters to join hands.

"Raise your hands, hold them up in the air one more time, feel what it feels like to hold the hand of a stranger, feels what it feels like to be in unity with the people next to you. Feel what it feels like to be connected and unified and strong and say 'I matter! We matter! We are the people!'" she added to cheers from the protesters.

