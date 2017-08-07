Natalie Portman praises 'beautiful' Planetarium costumes

Share

Natalie Portman loved wearing such beautiful colours and materials in the new drama.

Natalie Portman enjoyed the “transformation” that came with her Planetarium costumes.

The Oscar-winning actress stars in the French-Belgian drama movie as Laura Barlow, who along with her sister Kate (Lily-Rose Depp), is convinced she can communicate with the deceased. Upon being discovered by a French producer while in Paris, the siblings are convinced to star in a film about spiritualism.

Set in pre-war France meant Natalie was able to go back in time with her outfits for the feature, with pieces including a silk paisley robe, highwaisted pajama bottoms, and a stunning red dress, all of which impressed the star.

“I think the costumes are the most beautiful costumes I’ve ever worked with,” the brunette beauty told WWD. “They were so incredibly beautiful - the colors and materials. In France, where they have all of the craft and knowledge and make things by hand, I got to have this transformation.”

Natalie’s love of all things French doesn’t stop there; she’s been the face of Dior’s Miss Dior perfume since 2011 and has appeared in numerous campaigns and adverts for the fragrance.

Her latest outing for the label features her bare-faced holding up a beaded gown to her body, with nothing on underneath.

“It’s been incredible to work with Dior,” she smiled. “It’s an elegant and luxurious legendary brand. They’re an incredible family to be a part of, and I’ve been lucky to witness all the artisanship over the years to see how they make the couture and the perfume. It’s an amazing experience to work with them. I’m lucky.”

The 35-year-old also appears in campaigns for Dior’s make-up range, the newest of which was unveiled last week (ends06Aug17). Set against a deep red backdrop, Natalie is seen wearing burgundy lip color and matching nails, biting one of her fingers as she promotes the new Rouge Liquid lip stain.

