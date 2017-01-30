Natalie Portman: 'Pregnancy is a great excuse to wear comfortable dresses'

Share

Natalie Portman's own style has been influenced by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis since the actress played her in new film Jackie.

Natalie Portman’s growing baby bump has allowed the actress to choose more comfortable red carpet gowns for big events.

The actress has been stunning at the 2017 awards shows, dressing her bump in high end outfits and expensive jewelry. For the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards she glowed in a white Dior design and commented to People and Entertainment Weekly how relaxed she felt in the outfit.

“It’s Dior with Tiffany jewelry. I’m very lucky to have a princess moment,” she smiled. "I think you can get away with things that are more comfortable for sure. You have a good excuse to want to be comfortable.”

Natalie is expecting her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied. They’re already parents to five-year-old son Aleph.

On the big night Natalie missed out on the SAG Award for Best Actress for her role in Jackie to Emma Stone’s turn in La La Land. Jackie follows the story of former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis after the assassination of her husband John F. Kennedy.

When asked if Jackie’s chic '60s style had impacted Natalie’s own wardrobe choices, the 35-year-old admitted it had seeped in.

“I’m sure that even subconsciously I’m inspired by Jackie, who of course had such an incredible style. And as the film shows just was an incredible woman who helped our country through a very difficult moment,” she commented.

She added to E! News that to get Jackie just right, she watched and read all she could on the late style icon.

"I watched a lot of footage of her from that era and also read a lot of the biographies of her," she shared.

