Natalie Portman to miss Oscars because of pregnancy

Natalie Portman
Posted by Cover Media on February 26, 2017 at 12:30 am
The Jackie star's next film Song to Song will premiere in March (17).

Best Actress nominee Natalie Portman will miss the Oscars ceremony on Sunday (26Feb17) due to her pregnancy.

Variety obtained a statement from her on Saturday (25Feb17) which confirms she will be a no-show at the event: “Due to my pregnancy, I am unable to attend the Independent Spirit Awards and the Academy Awards," Natalie wrote. "I feel so lucky to be honored among my fellow nominees and wish them the most beautiful of weekends."

The 31-year-old is nominated for an Academy Award for the third time for her role as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in Jackie, which focuses on the former First Lady as she grieves the 1963 assassination of her husband, President John F. Kennedy. Her fellow nominees in the category are Ruth Negga for Loving, Meryl Streep for Florence Foster Jenkins, Isabelle Huppert for Elle and red hot favorite Emma Stone for La La Land.

Portman was first nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for Closer in 2005 and won her first Oscar in 2011 as Best Actress for her gritty portrayal of a tortured ballerina in Black Swan. Natalie was also nominated in the Best Actress category at Saturday's Spirit Awards held in Santa Monica, California, which focus on honoring independent films.

She confirmed her second pregnancy to TV host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show last year but has not yet confirmed a due date. She insisted then that though she was already showing off a small bump at the Venice Film Festival in September (16), she still had some way to go before giving birth.

"It's weird because I'm a small person in general, so you show a lot faster and a lot more when you're small, and everyone thinks I'm about to pop and about to give birth at any minute," she laughed on Fallon's show.

Natalie's baby daddy is choreographer husband Benjamin Millepied who she met when he worked on Black Swan. The couple married in 2012 and had its first child, Aleph, now five, in June 2011.

Portman's next film, Song to Song, will premiere in March (17) at the South by South West festival in Austin, Texas.

© Cover Media

