Natasha Henstridge's marriage is over again

The Species star reunited with Darius Campbell last summer.

Actress Natasha Henstridge is heading for divorce again after giving her marriage to British singer Darius Campbell another go last year (16).

The couple split four years ago and started divorce proceedings, but decided to try to make the marriage work after reuniting in 2016.

The get-together didn't last and now the former couple has separated as friends, and Darius has confirmed he and the Species star are planning to end their marriage for good.

"We've separated..." the 36-year-old singer told U.K. talk show Loose Women on Monday (27Mar17). "In the most bittersweet and wonderful way, we’re dear friends.

"We filed for divorce three years ago. I really meant what I said, when you stand in front of someone and you say I'm going to give you my life, you mean it. And if you don't, you shouldn't be in it, so get out. We tried to make it work and we’ve separated and we’re divorcing. But in the best way and we’re still friends.

"I got to be in the most amazing relationship, I got to be a stepfather. It was a gift."

Natasha and Darius met in 2004 and wed at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California in February, 2011.

During his break from Natasha, Darius briefly dated Gavin Rossdale's model daughter Daisy Lowe, a longtime friend.

This is Henstridge's second divorce - her marriage to actor Damian Chapa ended in 1996, a year after the couple wed. She also has two kids from her eight-year romance with Ghosts of Mars star Liam Waite. The couple split just before she met Campbell in 2004.

