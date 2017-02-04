Nathan Sykes is still waiting for his first proper date

Share

Singer Nathan Sykes admits he isn’t an expert at getting down on the dance floor.

Nathan Sykes has never been on a proper date before as he often “trips and falls” into relationships.

The 23-year-old singer became an international heartthrob with is band The Wanted and since the group went on hiatus in 2014 he’s been busy with his solo career. He famously dated Dionne Bromfield and Ariana Grande, though Nathan insists he has yet to officially take a girl out and woo her.

“I’m always keen to keep it relaxed, because I’m quite a calm person,” he explained to Britain’s Reveal magazine on his ideal date night. “I like getting to know someone. I’ve never really gone on a date. I’m the type of person who’s always friends with a woman first, and just kind of trips and falls into a relationship. I’m like, ‘Oh. Suppose we’re dating.’ I’m that guy.”

Quizzed on his current celebrity crush, the Over And Over Again hitmaker named Angelia Jolie as a “classic beauty”.

Nathan may not be able to impress potential girlfriends with his dance moves though as he admits he isn’t one to bust out moves when on the dance floor.

“I shuffle around awkwardly anyway,” he cringed. “When Bruno Mars comes on, I’ll have a little jig. Jig? How old am I, I’m like 700! Treasure is my favorite Bruno Mars song, I think he’s got such a good vibe to him.”

When Nathan isn’t busy with work you’ll find him jetting off to exotic locations to enjoy some downtime. The star recently enjoyed a break in Barbados and loved that he didn’t need to do much on his getaway.

“It was so chilled out,” he gushed. “It’s such a lovely place, and the people are amazing. Obviously, it’s also beautiful. When you go into the sea, it’s simply stunning.”

