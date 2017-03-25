Naya Rivera: ‘Don’t forget to use eye cream daily!'

Share

Naya Rivera’s beauty regime varies daily depending on how much time she has to get ready.

Naya Rivera counts eye cream as a vital part of her daily beauty regime.

The former Glee star is known for her flawless complexion, which she frequently flaunts by going make-up free. When it comes to how she maintains her blemish and wrinkle-free visage, Naya is a big fan of regularly using eye cream.

Speaking to Latina magazine, Naya explained: “I do a cucumber enzyme face at least once a week and I'm always sure to use under eye cream everyday morning, and night.”

Becoming a mother to son Josey in 2015, whom she shares with ex-partner Ryan Dorsey, has had a drastic impact on Naya’s daily routine. Where she could previously spend a leisurely hour or so sorting out her skincare and make-up look, Naya now has to work day-to-day in terms of how long she can afford to spend on perfecting her appearance.

“My daily beauty routine varies a lot depending on how much time I have to get ready,” she continued. “I work out in the mornings so I typically won't start to ‘get ready’ until after that.

“I'll shower, wash my face and hair, then depending on what the day calls for I will either leave my hair to air dry naturally, or get a blow out with make-up.”

The 30-year-old doesn’t have to worry too much when it comes to her wardrobe and beauty looks, and frequently tops best-dressed lists thanks to her unique and stylish ensembles. However, more important to the actress is to self-love – regardless of what other people think of her appearance.

“The best advice I've ever received is to always love yourself no matter what,” she smiled.

Naya’s interview came as her collaboration with Nioxin was revealed, with the stunning star admitting she suffered extreme hair loss after Josey’s birth.

She tried all sorts of solutions - carrot seed oil, coconut oil treatments and even prenatal vitamins - but nothing worked until a new mom friend introduced her to Nioxin products.

© Cover Media