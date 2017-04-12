Naya Rivera: 'Co-parenting has its challenges but our son is the priority'

Share

Naya Rivera was stunned when her 18-month-old son Josey flipped a table over during a recent restaurant outing.

Naya Rivera "alleviates some of the drama" involved in co-parenting by reminding herself that her son is her main priority.

The 30-year-old actress shares 18-month-old son Josey with former spouse Ryan Dorsey, with the former couple apparently skilled at managing the stresses that can sometimes occur when sharing responsibility for a child.

Revealing she and Ryan are "very good at co-parenting", Naya added to Momtastic in a recent interview: "It’s always going to have its challenges logistically, but Josey is our priority. We’re his parents.”

"If everybody looks at it that way it alleviates some of the drama. Doing what’s best for Josey is really what it all boils down to.”

Former Glee star Naya filed for divorce from Ryan last November (16), after just two years of marriage and 14 months after Josey made his arrival into the world. The pair's divorce has apparently yet to be finalized.

Despite her marriage not working out, it did give her Josey, who remains the apple of his mother's eye, with Naya admitting in the interview she is bowled over on a daily basis by just how much she loves the tot.

"You hear about it and you think, ‘Well, obviously I’m going to love my child.’ But it’s so deep,” she smiled. “Even after Josey goes to bed, I find myself thinking of him and looking at pictures of him and it almost brings me to tears half the time, because the love that I have for him so amazing."

However, Josey is fast approaching the notoriously difficult "terrible twos" stage of his life. And despite not being there just yet, he is already showing his independence and love of causing havoc on outings with his mother.

"All of the sudden he flipped our table," Naya laughed while recalling one such outing. "I was like, ‘Who are you, the Incredible Hulk!?’ The whole thing came toppling down - plates and mugs breaking everywhere! I told Josey he has to tip extra now that he's flipping tables."

