Neal Schon slams Journey bandmates over White House visit

The guitarist insists he was never alerted to the Washington, D.C. trip.

Rocker Neal Schon has hinted a Journey line-up change may be in order after falling out with his bandmates for meeting with controversial U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

The only member of the Don't Stop Believin' hitmakers who has been there from the start has been ranting on social media after discovering singer Arnel Pineda, keyboardist Jonathan Cain, and bassist Ross Valory had paid a visit to the Republican leader in Washington, D.C. last week (ends04Aug17).

Schon claims he was unaware of the visit before hearing about it in the news, and makes it clear the trio was not representing Journey during the White House appearance, because the band has always remained politically neutral.

In his initial post on Facebook on Thursday (03Aug17), he wrote, "I will remain strong and consistent with the belief we've always shared and agreed upon - Journey should never be used and exploited by anyone , especially band members for politics or any one religion.

"I've been here since 1972 and this has always been our belief. This was with intent to exploit the brand and use the name. Journey was not there - 3 individual members were Cain Valory and Pineda whom I found... Tours are done all the time but it could have been privately..."

"This clearly shows no respect or Unity... just Divide," he concluded the message.

Schon has since continued to vent about the secretly-arranged visit on Twitter, revealing further discord among the group members, who he alleges have been plotting to tour without him.

"How would you feel if u found out that the rest of the band wanted to tour without me?" he asked fans. "They will not tour with Journey name. Trust me. I've spent way too long building to give up the brand... F-ing insane. It is a serious try at hijacking JRNY... It's now time for the truth (about) all I have endured this year, enough is enough. Exposing any abusive, malicious behavior (sic)."

Asked if the dispute will affect the current line-up, the guitarist replied on Monday (07Aug17), "I'm not sure. The last two years have not been easy. Was fine till then."

"One way or the other I won't be dealing with any more toxic s**t. Done," he added, before stating, "negative energy was all I was in for 2 years. I'm getting rid of it".

"I'm taken (sic) it by the horns and who ever doesn't like can leave," Schon declared. "There's so much more that nobody knows yet..."

Pineda, Cain, and Valory have yet to comment on Schon's remarks, while drummer Steve Smith has so far remained silent about the whole saga, which emerges days after they performed at The Classic East festival in New York on 30 July (17).

