Neighbour calls police on Blac Chyna over confrontation - report

Share

Blac Chyna was spotted yelling at another woman in the street on Tuesday (08Aug17).

Blac Chyna's neighbor reportedly called the police on the reality star after she confronted her in the street on Tuesday (08Aug17).

The 29-year-old was caught on camera yelling at another woman in the street outside her home in Los Angeles home on Tuesday morning. Further pictures show officers on the scene and a line of cars and a FedEx truck parked on the road.

Reasons for the confrontation vary widely, with Dailymail.com suggesting the argument was over a disagreement about the parked cars outside her residence, while TMZ.com reports it was about construction work taking place at the neighbor's home.

According to the latter, when a man started work on the roof at 9am, Chyna went around to complain about how early it was and how the noise had woken up her daughter Dream.

The neighbour called the cops after Chyna "went ballistic" and they told her construction can start as early as 7am in LA before she calmed down and they left the scene.

This isn't the first time neighbors have complained about the reality star. In March, those living near her complained to cops that Chyna ex and Dream's father Rob Kardashian made unbearable noise at all hours and had "thugs" visiting their home, who jumped the wall to avoid security at the front of the gated community. They voiced concerns the former couple would bring the value of their properties down.

Later on Tuesday, Chyna was spotted visiting her lawyer's office as she continues to fight against her ex after he shared explicit pictures of her on the Internet and she responded by getting a restraining order.

They were originally due to appear at a court hearing that day but it was postponed so they could work "toward a resolution".

They are now expected in court on 18 September.

© Cover Media