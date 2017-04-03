Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka celebrate 13-year anniversary

Share

David Burtka told Neil Patrick Harris "I love you more than ever" on Instagram to mark their anniversary.

Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka have written gushing messages on social media to mark their 13 years together.

The former How I Met Your Mother actor shared a picture showing the actor and chef and their son Gideon overcome with laughter while seated at a restaurant on Instagram to mark their anniversary on Sunday (02Apr17).

"Thirteen years and one day ago, I crossed paths with the guy on the left," he wrote in the gushing caption. "The adventures have never ceased. The love has never waned. The gifts are never ending (the guy on the right, e.g.). Happy Anniversary, @dbelicious. You're the best."

David returned the favor by sharing a picture of Neil leaning against a wall and writing, "Yesterday was mine and @nph 13th year anniversary.!! Thank you Neil for being compassionate, adventurous, and an all around fantastic man. I love you more than ever."

They began dating in 2004 but Neil, 43, only confirmed it in 2007 with their first red carpet appearance as a couple. Rumors began circling about their relationship following David's guest appearance on How I Met Your Mother and lead Neil to come out as gay to People magazine in 2006.

The couple welcomed twins, Gideon and his sister Harper Grace, in October, 2010 via a surrogate mother and announced their engagement on Twitter in 2011 after same-sex marriage was made legal in New York. They had actually proposed to each other five years before but kept it a secret until it was legal.

How I Met Your Mother director Pamela Fryman officiated their 2014 wedding, which took place in Italy, while Elton John performed at the reception.

