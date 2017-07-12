Neil Patrick Harris blasts James Woods for 'utterly ignorant' tweet

Share

Neil Patrick Harris told James Woods he "should be ashamed" of himself for his tweet.

Neil Patrick Harris has slammed veteran actor James Woods on Twitter for criticizing a young boy who wears make-up.

The Once Upon a Time in America star recently shared a picture of a boy wearing make-up at the Orange County Pride Parade in California. In the image, the boy's mother stands next to him and holds a sign which reads, "I (heart) my gender creative son!" and the father holds one which reads, "My son wears dresses & makeup... get over it!!"

In the caption, James wrote, "This is sweet. Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you've done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage."

The former How I Met Your Mother star, who knows the family shown in the picture, took James to task on Twitter on Tuesday night (11Jul17) by retweeting the actor's message and writing, "Utterly ignorant and classless, Mr. Woods. I'm friends with this family. You know not of what you speak, and should be ashamed of yourself."

This isn't the first time the conservative actor has come under fire for making comments about the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community.

In May (17), he was accused of being homophobic for sharing a moving GIF image of gay newscaster Anderson Cooper rolling his eyes during a live interview with U.S. President Donald Trump's adviser Kellyanne Conway, and wrote in the caption, "As his butt plug dislodges during a newscast".

Despite the criticism, Woods refused to apologise and tweeted, "The scariest thing for #liberals when they have a hissy fit is that moment when nobody cares. For the record I couldn't care less..."

Cooper did not respond.

