Neil Patrick Harris gets his first tattoo to mark Netflix show's renewal
Neil Patrick Harris
Posted by Cover Media on March 14, 2017 at 11:30 am
Neil Patrick Harris had his ankle bone tattooed to mark Netflix renewing his show A Series of Unfortunate Events for a second series.

Neil Patrick Harris went under the tattooist's needle to mark the renewal of his Netflix series A Series of Unfortunate Events.

The 43-year-old actor stars as Count Olaf in the programme, based on author Daniel Handler's series of books, which he penned under the pseudonym Lemony Snicket.

The first season of the Netflix show covered four of the 13 books in the series, and the recently-announced second season is expected to continue the tale.

To mark the massive success of the series, Neil decided to get a permanent reminder of his involvement in the programme by getting his first ever tattoo.

Sharing a snap of his new inking on his Instagram page, Neil wrote: "We got picked up for Season 2 of A Series of Unfortunate Events. I got this to celebrate. #firsttattoo #anklebone #oof #olaf #scampstamp @andersonluna @unfortunatetv @netflix."

The design, on the actor's ankle, is the symbol representing the Volunteer Fire Department (V.F.D.), a secret organisation in the series that main characters Violet, Klaus and Sunny Baudelaire are members of, and was drawn by tattoo artist Anderson Luna.

The former How I Met Your Mother star shows his versatility in his role as Count Olaf, which requires him to don a variety of guises as the story unfolds.

Taking on the role of such a hated figure was a huge contrast to Neil's previous parts - but one the actor thoroughly enjoyed.

"I just got to be awful! At certain points be actually mean and awful. That was easy to just go in and be nefarious, horrible, and awful," he told AOL.com of his onscreen alter ego. "At the same time, you had to be subtle within it because if you're just (an) over the top, operatic a*shole, then I think that becomes a little bit redundant."

© Cover Media

