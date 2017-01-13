Neil Patrick Harris hated having a shaved head for new Netflix show

Share

Neil Patrick Harris used the annoyance of prosthetics on his new show A Series of Unfortunate Events to get into character.

Neil Patrick Harris put vanity aside when he displayed a shaved head to present Leslie Odom Jr. with a Tony Award at the 2016 ceremony.

Neil, who usually sports a head of ashy blonde hair, had to shave it all off to play Count Olaf in Netflix’s version of children’s books Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, and wasn’t a fan of the no hair look.

“I was shaving my own head every morning and that takes a lot longer than you would think because there can’t be any patches,” he told Britain's Metro newspaper. “It grew back pretty fast but when it was real short I was yanking on it hoping it was like Play-Doh and I could get it to do something.

“You don’t want to be so vain that you don’t do something like present best leading actor to Leslie Odom Jr for his amazing work in Hamilton (at the Tony Awards). But you also look shocking - I’m glad it’s back.”

Neil couldn't help but run a hand over his shaved head while presenting the award to the Broadway star.

It wasn't just his lack of hair that caused havoc on the A Series of Unfortunate Events set - Neil was also required to spend hours in make-up having prosthetics applied to transform him into the evil character. Jim Carrey previously played the character in the big screen version of the book by Daniel Handler, with Neil looking similar to the movie star in his finished costume.

“Sweat was not your friend. There were lots of people constantly poking at your face all day,” he grimaced, adding he used the uncomfortable situation to his acting advantage. “I used the annoyance of prosthetics to help in Olaf’s constant irritation of stuff.”

A Series of Unfortunate Events is available to download on Netflix from Friday (13Jan17).

© Cover Media