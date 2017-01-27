New couple Selena Gomez and The Weeknd jet off to Italy for romantic weekend

Share

Selena was spotted wearing her new man's necklace as they left a restaurant in Hollywood on Thursday morning

Selena Gomez's romance with The Weeknd has moved to the next level - the musical couple has jetted off to Italy for a little quality time together.

The Come & Get It singer and the Canadian star first hooked up earlier this month (Jan17), when they were spotted kissing and cuddling outside a Santa Monica, California restaurant.

Cut to a few dates later and after a night out at Dave & Buster's in Los Angeles on Wednesday (25Jan17), the lovebirds have flown to Florence.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the former Disney star wearing her new man's necklace over a black turtleneck crop top as they were photographed leaving the private event at Dave & Buster's at 3am on Thursday (26Jan17).

"They left together in The Weeknd's Bentley and headed back to his house," an eyewitness tells news show Entertainment Tonight. "They were holding hands as they left the restaurant. Their moods were happy and loving, and it looked as if they had a great time."

Their latest night out came a week after Gomez and The Weeknd were spotted at the Tenant of the Trees club in Silver Lake, California.

On Friday (27Jan17), Selena, 24, and her 26-year-old boyfriend, real name Abel Tesfaye, were spotted shopping and dining in Santo Spirito Square in Florence.

According to one local, they booked an entire restaurant so they could dine in peace.

They also visited the Uffizi Gallery Museum with a bodyguard.

Not everyone is thrilled about the new romance - The Weeknd's ex, model Bella Hadid, 'unfollowed' Selena on social media as soon as word of the relationship got out following the couple's dinner date at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant, and her former boyfriend Justin Bieber recently slammed her new man's music.

The Baby singer was asked if he's a fan of his fellow Canadian's hits and responded, "Hell nah. That s**t's wack (bad)!"

© Cover Media