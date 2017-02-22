New emails allege Dr. Luke supported Kesha while her team insulted her

Share

The pop star and the super producer have been in a legal battle since 2014.

Dr Luke’s lawyers allege he supported Kesha while her manager and personal assistant criticized her appearance.

The producer’s legal team has released emails that reveal the singer’s team made crude comments about her weight and mental state.

In one email exchange, one of the pop sensation's managers writes to another, “She really sounds like someone who is doing drugs soo (sic) erratic. a couple of hours ago all is going well now she wants to dump the whole lot. this doesn't feel right even with Kesha standards."

The reply reads, "She is nuts!!!"

In another message, her manager insists junk food needs to be kept away from the Tik Tok singer.

"I definitely think there can't be junk food there for sure,” the email says.

According to TMZ, Dr. Luke, real name Lukasz Gottwald, sent words of encouragement to Kesha in the emails.

"I know you said you looked like a lesbian but I disagree -- you looked radiant and beautiful. You're doing exactly what you're meant to be doing right now. You're actualizing your dreams. I'm proud of you and love you very much. xo L," a message reportedly reads.

The release of the private correspondence comes after the New York Post published emails between Dr. Luke, Kesha and her manager on Wednesday (15Feb17). The messages reportedly expose the hitmaker's lewd comments towards the 29-year-old.

The music mogul responded with a statement from his lawyer denying he engaged in misconduct.

Kesha and the 43-year-old have been at the centre of an intense legal battle since 2014, when she attempted to sue him for sexual assault and emotional abuse she alleged occurred during the 10 years they worked together.

The following year (16), she sought a preliminary injunction to sever ties with his record label, Kemosabe. The request was denied and all other charges filed by the star have since been dismissed in court.

© Cover Media