New Kanye West Yeezy collection sells out in five minutes

The hip hop star did not launch a formal marketing campaign for the line.

Rapper Kanye West's latest Yeezy x Adidas collection has sold out within five minutes online.

Although the Good Life hitmaker did not run a marketing campaign for his new Calabasas, California-themed apparel, fans snapped up his designs when the clothing became available for purchase at www.yeezysupply.com on Wednesday (29Mar17), Cosmopolitan reports.

The unisex collection, which was available to purchase exclusively on the Yeezy Supply website, was promoted on Tuesday (28Mar17) in subtle messages by Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian and her little sister Kylie Jenner on the reality stars' Instagram accounts.

Kim shared a photo of a sexy model sitting on top of a car, and captioned the image, "CALABASAS YEEZYSUPPLY.COM." and the line was referenced in the @kyliekonnection account devoted to memorializing Jenner's Snapchat posts. A close-up picture of a white pair of Calabasas Adidas sneakers from Kanye's line was posted on @kyliekonnection along with a heart emoji and the word "Adidas" in the accompanying caption.

The quiet product placement was clearly enough to get fans interested about the release of the Yeezy x Adidas Calabasas collection, which was inspired by Kim's hometown, and by Wednesday afternoon only three styles of shoes were still available.

As of press time, the $625 Womens Mule PVC Clear pump, the $445 Mens Combat Boot in oil and sand colors and the $645 Mens Crepe Boot in taupe and oil were still on sale. Customers could also still buy the Season 4 Zine for $65 on the Yeezy Style website.

