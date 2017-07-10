New parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk vacation with pals including Allison Williams

Share

Anderson Cooper and Diane Von Furstenberg were also on the trip.

New parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk recently enjoyed a star-studded holiday in Tahiti with celebrities including Allison Williams and Andy Cohen.

Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg posted a photograph on Instagram on Sunday (09Jul17) which featured the extremely private couple, who welcomed daughter Lea de Seine in March (17), posing onboard a yacht.

In the rare snap of Irina and Bradley together, the model can be seen blowing a kiss to the camera while leaning back to soak up the sun in a black bra top while the actor, with his long hair scraped back into a ponytail, clutches her leg and smiles for the camera.

Girls actress Allison, her husband Ricky Van Veen, U.S. TV personality Anderson Cooper and his partner Benjamin Maisani also appeared in the snap, alongside which Diane wrote: "Part of the funnest group ever ! Bye Tahiti !"

She also shared a series of pictures from the vacation, including one of Irina relaxing on a white couch in a multi-colored dress next to a pal. In the caption, Diane added, "Cocktails and games !"

While U.S. TV host Andy didn't appear in any of Diane's pictures, he posted a set of his own snaps as well as a video of him and Anderson sitting on the side of the yacht to promote their upcoming live tour. In the video, Anderson mentions they have been on holiday for "almost a week".

According to People, Andy has been longtime friends with the designer, while she is also great pals with Anderson's mother Gloria Vanderbilt and has worked with Irina for years.

Irina, 31, also shared pictures from the vacation but kept Bradley out of them. It isn't clear if she brought along their daughter.

Bradley appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May and remained tight-lipped about his child, skirting around confirming the birth news and feigning surprise when Ellen stated he had a baby.

