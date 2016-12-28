Newlywed Audrina Patridge: 'Hollywood will not destroy my marriage'

Share

The former The Hills star admits it's "been hard" to focus on romance with a new baby.

Reality television star Audrina Patridge is convinced her new marriage is strong enough to withstand the pressures of fame.

The former The Hills star tied the knot with motorcycle and BMX bike rider Corey Bohan in November (16) after dating him on and off for eight years, and she feels her past experiences with the gossip circles of Hollywood will help her avoid the drama that hits other celebrity unions.

“We've been through all those pitfalls, I feel like, before we got married,” she tells ETOnline.com. “We experienced the reality side of it, the made-up stories in the tabloids, other people trying to get in between us and the gossip and the rumors… I feel like we are so grounded now and we have each other's backs no matter what… People can't just try to come in between us and tell us lies. It's like, 'No, that's not true.'”

Audrina and Corey welcomed their first child, daughter Kirra, in June (16) and she admits the couple is struggling to balance romance with parental duties.

“It's been hard… we haven't really been on a date, just him and I, since we had the baby,” she reveals. “We have a calendar now… and it's really nice because I'll give Kirra a bath every night and get her ready for bed and put her to sleep and he'll cook us dinner, so there's a balance.”

This year has also been a huge one on the career front for Audrina following the launch of her bathing suit line Prey Swim, and she admits the baby weight she packed on while carrying little Kirra is posing brand new professional challenges for her.

“There is that pressure of getting back in shape and being toned because that's my brand… I want to stay on top of my image and my fitness and health,” the 31-year-old shares.

