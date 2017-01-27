Niall Horan divides fans with newly-dyed brunette hair

Share

Niall Horan showcased significantly darker tresses as he attended the Larry King Hairdressing Salon's launch party on Wednesday (25Jan17).



The One Direction star has sported blonde locks since he started in the boy band. But as he attended the Larry King Hairdressing Salon's launch party on Wednesday (25Jan17), Niall showcased significantly darker tresses.

The 23-year-old singer's hair was artfully styled into a tousled crop, and perfectly matched his stubble. Niall teamed his new look with a casual ensemble of jeans, a grey T-shirt and shearling-trimmed jacket.

While Niall beamed with delight as he debuted the new do, fans were somewhat divided by his changed appearance.

Some approved of the alteration, with one tweeting, "Not that Niall Horan wasn't amazing looking anyways but his brown hair is BEAUTIFUL,” and another added, “Sorry, but Niall Horan looks much better and sexier with brunette hair. I hope it stays this way for a long time @NiallOfficial."

However, others disagreed, with one follower tweeting: "The year is 2017. Facts mean nothing. Niall Horan has brown hair. Tyra Banks is not the host of Top Model. Everything you once knew is a lie."

While the brown hair marks the first time Niall has hit the dye bottle, he has apparently wanted to change up his look in the past.

Back in 2012 it was claimed that Niall had been keen to change his blonde hair to jet black, but One Direction boss Simon Cowell prevented him from doing so.

"Niall was desperate to get rid of his blonde locks and go black just for an experiment, like loads of normal teens," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "Luckily, he had the sense to ask Simon first because he knows how he works. He put in a text to him asking if he could change his hair color.

"Simon was straight back on to him with a short reply, 'No way.'"

