Niall Horan won't rule out One Direction collaborations for solo album

Niall Horan may yet collaborate with his former One Direction bandmates on songs for his upcoming solo album.

The 23-year-old singer found fame as one fifth of the boyband, which were formed on British TV talent show The X Factor in 2010. The group, which lost member Zayn Malik when he quit in 2015, went on hiatus in January 2016 to allow them all to pursue solo projects, with Niall currently enjoying success with his latest offering Slow Hands.

During a recent interview on Entertainment Tonight Canada, Niall was asked if he would think about joining forces with any of his bandmates on tracks for his debut solo record, to which he replied: "You can’t rule anything out really, can you? I suppose right now it would be a bit weird... but I never rule anything out, to be honest."

Despite the fact Niall is still considering asking Harry Styles, Liam Payne or Louis Tomlison for their help on the record, he's definitely up for collaborating with other artists on the record. While he didn't name any names, the Irish singer made it clear he's keen for more than one duet on the upcoming album.

“Fingers crossed I can get to play some stuff to people and see what happens,” he said. “The whole idea of a collaboration, it’s great, because I don’t think there’s a lot of it going on in our world, anyway. Not as much as there should be."

Niall's as-yet-untitled solo album still doesn't have an official release date. However, he thinks it will be hitting shelves in either October or November (17), insisting he doesn't want to rush the process.

"I want to do everything at my own pace and not rush everything out,” he explained. “At the end of the day, I am 23, so I’ve got lots of time."

