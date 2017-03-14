Nick Cannon congratulates Tyra Banks for America's Got Talent gig

Share

Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel have welcomed Tyra Banks into the America's Got Talent family.

Nick Cannon has congratulated Tyra Banks for landing his old hosting job on U.S. reality show America's Got Talent.

The actor/comedian, who had hosted the competition since 2009, revealed in February (17) that he would be stepping down after falling out with NBC executives, who reportedly considered firing him for speaking negatively about them during a stand-up comedy routine.

It was announced on Sunday (12Mar17) that he would be replaced by former America's Next Top Model host Tyra and Nick made it clear he approved of the choice by tweeting, "Salute Queen! Congrats, I know you will be amazing! Wonderful choice". Tyra replied, "Thanks, boo" with a blowing a kiss emoji.

Nick didn't stop there and sent her a large bunch of assorted pink flowers with a typed note which read, "Tyra, Congratulations and good luck on AGT! Love, Nick C."

Tyra shared a picture of the flowers and note on Twitter and wrote in the caption, "Made me smile, @NickCannon" followed by a yellow love heart.

It appears the 43-year-old has already started working on the show as her fellow model and AGT judge Heidi Klum posted a picture of them hugging in what seemed to be a studio. Cameras and studio lights could be seen in the background as well as a backdrop with the AGT logo.

"Reunited ... and it feels so good . @tyrabanks," Heidi wrote, and Tyra shared the message and added, "Yeah, @heidiklum baby. So damn good."

Howie Mandel, who judges alongside Heidi, Simon Cowell and Spice Girl Mel B, also wrote, "Please welcome @TyraBanks to the @NBCAGT family! She's our new host. #TyraBanks #AGT."

Nick was allegedly reprimanded by NBC executives after joking they wanted him to lose his "black card" and show less "swagger" during his stand-up show. After he discovered they considered firing him over his comments, he made the decision to quit, saying he hated how he was being censored.

"I have loved hosting AMERICAS GOT TALENT for the last 8 seasons... but my soul won't allow me to be in business with corporations that attempt to frown on freedom of speech, censor artists, and question cultural choices," he explained of his decision to leave the series.

