Nick Cannon hosting New Year's Eve party after hospitalization

The rapper and actor has also returned to the recording studio.

Nick Cannon is sticking to his work commitments following his hospitalization earlier this month (Dec16).

The America's Got Talent host was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles last week (ends23Dec16) after suffering a setback in his ongoing battle with autoimmune disease lupus.

After completing his treatment, Cannon was allowed to leave on Thursday (29Dec16) and will reportedly host a pre-New Year's Eve party at the Wall nightclub in Miami, Florida on Friday (30Dec16), according to the New York Post's Page Six.

Following his release, busy Cannon headed straight to a recording studio to work on his new music.

Sharing a video of himself in the studio, he said: "By his stripes I am healed! Ain't no hospital bed can hold me. Y'all can see where I'm at - I'm in the studio, straight from my hospital bed to the studio.

"Hey no, I feel great to be back at it and again I'm just sending y'all love and inspiration, it's for real, no pity party, I'm taking the game over for 2017."

While the rapper and actor didn't go into details about exactly what had led to his hospitalization, he did reveal that he had undergone five blood transfusions: "It's incredible, stay motivated and you can make it through anything. They can't shake me. Five blood transfusions - nah, it ain't nothing, let's go!" he shared.

Cannon's positive attitude continued in his caption for the video, which read: "I broke out that joint!!!! Stuffed some pillows under the covers and ran out like the little rascals!! LOL. After 2 weeks and 5 blood transfusions... by his stripes I am healed!!!"

Cannon, 36, was diagnosed with lupus in 2012 after suffering kidney failure and life-threatening blood clots.

