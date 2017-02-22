Nick Cannon planning legal action over tabloid article

Share

The TV and radio personality is determined to fight claims he's facing a custody battle with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

Mariah Carey's ex-husband Nick Cannon has threatened legal action over an article National Enquirer editors are planning to publish this week (ends24Feb17).

The piece suggests the TV and radio personality has suffered a breakdown and his ex is planning to fight for full custody of their twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Cannon has condemned National Enquirer bosses, insisting the article is false and revealing he has instructed his lawyers to file a slander and defamation lawsuit if the piece runs.

He posted a picture of what appears to be an Enquirer editor's pitch for a comment from Nick and wrote the caption: "MORE LIES!!! So the @enquirer wants to play around with my children. Only Evil operates in this manner. What is the purpose? Except to exemplify pure immoral wickedness.

"If you report these lies expect a slander and defamation lawsuit. Look everyone, see how the media is trying to break a King? It's all good though, I'm a warrior! I was built for this! Me and my family, my mindset, and my spirit are all stronger than ever.

"I felt like releasing this so called 'journalist' info to the public so you all can get at them, but instead I release nothing but positive energy into the Universe. No weapon formed against me shall prosper! I receive help through prayer and patience!"

The National Enquirer drama emerges days after Cannon quit as host of America's Got Talent for allegedly being reprimanded by NBC executives after making negative remarks about the network during a stand-up comedy routine.

It was reported the 36-year-old was nearly fired from the show after eight seasons for claiming network executives wanted him to lose his "black card" and display less "swagger" in his stand-up special, which aired on Friday (17Feb17).

The comments were reportedly a violation of his contract, which prevents him from talking about network issues without executives' approval.

The following Monday (13Feb17), weeks before the start of a new AGT season, Nick announced he will be leaving the show because he cannot stand the way he is being censored by the corporation.

"I find myself in a dark place having to make a decision that I wish I didn't have to, but as a man, an artist, and a voice for my community I will not be silenced, controlled or treated like a piece of property," he wrote in a lengthy Facebook post.

"I have loved hosting AMERICAS GOT TALENT for the last 8 seasons... but my soul won't allow me to be in business with corporations that attempt to frown on freedom of speech, censor artists, and question cultural choices."

