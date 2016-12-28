Nick Cannon ready to bounce back from holiday hospital stay

Share

The star is ready to bounce back from his health woes to conquer 2017.

Entertainer Nick Cannon is planning to start the New Year (17) stronger than ever after spending Christmas in hospital due to complications with lupus.

The rapper, actor, and America's Got Talent host was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles last week (ends23Dec16) after suffering a setback in his ongoing battle with the autoimmune disease.

As his ex-wife Mariah Carey and their five-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan enjoyed the holidays in Aspen, Colorado, Nick remained under doctors' care, but he is now preparing to return home to continue his recovery so he can bounce back in 2017.

Nick took to Instagram to post an update on his health on Wednesday (28Dec16), sharing a message of inspiration with fans.

"I'm still in the hospital but I'm about to get out of here, for real, and I'm letting you know we're about to take it to a whole new level," the 36-year-old said in the video. "I've just been sitting here, reflecting, and I can't sit here dormant no more (sic). I'm about to take it to the new level, a different stratosphere, a different mesosphere. I'm sitting here just getting stronger, just, like, Iron Man strong, Incredible Hulk-type strong."

He added, "(Philosopher Friedrich) Nietzsche said, 'What doesn't kill you only makes you stronger.' We all are stronger because we made it through 2016, and we're gonna keep going. One love."

The star, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2012 after suffering kidney failure and life-threatening blood clots, wasn't all alone over the holidays. He received a visit from his Real Husbands of Hollywood co-star, comedian Kevin Hart, and veteran funnyman Dick Gregory on Monday (26Dec16).

Sharing a photo of the trio online, Kevin wrote, "So happy to see my brother @nickcannon getting back to himself. Nothing but love for you man..... #GetWellNick #Ncredible."

© Cover Media