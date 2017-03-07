Nick Cannon's twins meet new half-sibling

Share

The star shared his joy after bringing his family together for a special visit.

Nick Cannon enjoyed a family bonding session over the weekend (04-05Mar17) as he introduced his twins from his marriage to Mariah Carey to their newborn half-brother.

The actor, rapper and TV personality became a father for the third time on 21 February (17) when his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell, gave birth to a son named Golden 'Sagon' Cannon.

On Sunday (05Mar17), Nick took five-year-old Monroe and Moroccan to meet little Golden for the first time and documented the visit in a series of posts on Instagram.

In one photo, Nick cradled his baby boy as he posed with the twins, his mother, and his grandmother for a family picture.

Joking about his grandmother's sour expression, he wrote, "My Grandmother Hates taking pictures! LOL (laugh out loud)".

Another snap featured Monroe smiling brightly as she sat on a sofa and held Golden, who has been nicknamed Go Go.

"Big Sister Love! Roe Roe and Go Go!!," Nick captioned the sweet shot.

The sibling meeting took place less than two weeks after Nick announced the baby's arrival.

"Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning!" he captioned a black-and-white shot of father and newborn son. No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden 'Sagon' Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened".

Bell, a former Miss Arizona, was first rumored to have fallen pregnant with Nick's child in early November (16), and the star subsequently confirmed the news in a candid radio chat with New York's The Breakfast Club crew.

"I've got a baby on the way... absolutely," he revealed, before joking, "God said be fruitful and multiply. I'm doing the Lord's work..."

Nick is believed to have enjoyed a brief romance with Bell earlier in the year (16), before parting ways just before the pregnancy news broke.

© Cover Media