Nick Cannon still 'broken' after Mariah Carey split

Nick Cannon will remain a single man for now as he is too "shattered" to find a girlfriend.

The 36-year-old entertainer, who was married to Mariah for six years before separating in 2014, has revealed the real reason he is still a single man.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he confessed that he was "broken" and "shattered" and he’s not planning on falling in love again anytime soon.

"I don't have a girlfriend. I'm always dating. Why not? I'm a single man, I'm supposed to date," he continued.

He added that being married to Mariah, 47, was a "special time. We made some amazing children together.”

The couple have six-year-old twins, daughter Monroe and son Moroccan, and they still all go out together as a family.

The former America's Got Talent host also shared that he even sometimes takes the children to work.

"They've been in the studio. They got records. It's popping," he smiled. "To be honest, I'm not a huge fan of putting children into the work force. But they love it, so they get into the studio. They're singing, writing, rapping. It's amazing."

When pushed as to whether he'd like to reunite with his ex-wife, he politely dodged the question and pointed out that she has a boyfriend, her on/off beau Bryan Tanaka, 34.

The couple were married in the Bahamas in 2008 on Mariah's private estate and welcomed the twins on their third wedding anniversary. Nick filed for divorce in 2014, and it was finalized two years later.

Nick also has four-month-old son Golden with ex Brittany Bell.

