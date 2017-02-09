Nick Cannon: 'Twins help raise each other'

Nick Cannon
Posted by Cover Media on February 9, 2017 at 11:30 am
Nick is a veteran of the multiple birth family, after welcoming twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey five years ago.

Nick Cannon has assured Beyonce she has nothing to worry about when it comes to raising twins.

Nick is a veteran of the multiple birth family, after welcoming twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey five years ago. And like Mariah, who was quick to congratulate Beyonce and husband Jay Z on the news that they are expecting twins, he offered the Boootylicious singer some pearls of wisdom on how to handle raising two tots.

“Beyonce: twins, for the first two years, very difficult,” Cannon warned in a chat with People. “After that, it’s like … they operate themselves. They have each other, so you don’t have to worry about it.

“When you have one kid, you want to make sure they have a playmate. Twins help each other,” the America's Got Talent added.

He also explained that the bond between Moroccan and Monroe is so tight that their relationship makes parenting them a lot easier for Nick and Mariah.

"My twins are so amazing. They make sure each other don’t (sic) get in trouble, they snitch on each other,” jokes the 36-year-old who is himself expecting another child, a baby boy with former Miss Arizona U.S.A. Brittany Bell. “I’m trying to (enact) the ‘stop snitching’ policy in my house. (But) if someone’s doing something wrong, even in school, they have each other, so it’s amazing."

