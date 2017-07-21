Nick Carter chokes up discussing importance of family amid feud with brother Aaron

Share

Nick Carter has had a difficult time in his family in recent months, following his father's death in May (17) and brother Aaron's DUI arrest earlier this month.

Nick Carter struggled to control his emotions as he discussed the importance of family on Thursday night's (20Jul17) episode of U.S. TV talent show Boy Band.

The Backstreet Boys star has been involved in something of a feud with brother Aaron following his sibling's arrest for driving under the influence earlier this month.

Nick tweeted his support to Aaron, but the younger Carter was upset he’d used a public platform to share his concern and told Entertainment Tonight he felt the pair had been through too much to put their differences behind them.

"I think there's too much animosity," he sighed. "There's too much conflict of interest."

And while ABC show Boy Band, on which Nick is an "architect", is pre-recorded, Thursday's episode showed that the family drama didn't just begin when Aaron was arrested, as the singer was overcome with emotion while discussing his own familial issues.

Prior to performing his cover of Cyndi Lauper's True Colors, auditionee Jaden Gray told the judges about his troubled relationship with his father, who has been in and out of jail his whole life, but admitted he still loves his dad.

Hearing the heartfelt tale, Nick responded: "I understand exactly what you're going through when it comes to having a hard upbringing in a family... No matter what happens, or what they say or do, you still love them."

He then asked Jaden what he would say to his dad on a night like this, to which the singer responded: "Dad, I love you and I thank you for being the father that you've been. You're the best ever."

Following the audition, Nick praised Jaden for his performance, telling him: "It was beautiful. It was everything this world needs."

Nick's emotional reaction to the audition could also be down to the fact that his own father, Robert, died suddenly in May after a heart attack.

