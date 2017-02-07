Nick Jonas models Creative Recreation designs as launch looms

Share

The singer enjoyed the creative freedom he had working on the design project.

Pop star Nick Jonas has pulled double duty as model and designer to debut his first shoe line for footwear firm Creative Recreation.

The Jealous hitmaker teamed up with the Los Angeles company last April (16), announcing his new role as a brand ambassador and plans for his own capsule collection.

At the time, officials pegged the launch of Nick's shoe range for a January (17) launch, and after a slight delay, the 24-year-old has given fans a first look at his new advertising campaign.

The six-piece unisex line is named 1410, after the numbers representing his initials in the alphabet, and Nick admits his main aim was to create the perfect shoe by balancing "form and functionality".

"Nick Jonas knows exactly how to fuse his design sensibilities with comfort," representatives share in a statement.

The collection will hit retailers on 11 February (17), with sneaker styles like the low-top Carda priced at $95 and the high-top version at $150.

Nick teased the release in a post on Twitter on Monday (06Feb17), writing, "Almost time to bring you my new line #1410 with @CreativeRec. We've worked hand in hand to create a shoe that reflects who I am as an artist".

The message was accompanied by a photo of Nick at a design meeting, holding a black sneaker with white detailing around the sole.

The singer/actor recently opened up about his joy at working with Creative Recreation bosses.

"The thing that was so exciting is that C.R. really let me take the lead," he told GQ.com. "I sat with them and said, 'Listen, I'm not a shoe designer but I'd really like to learn and grow'."

The resulting collection is a reflection of Nick's own street style, which he is confident fans will approve of.

"Some of the shoes in my line are based off of pre-existing styles, but I've taken them, and flipped them to give them my personal touch," he explained. "And I designed them with an eye toward where I'm going, not only as an actor and musician and performer, but as a creative person."

