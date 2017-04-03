Nick Jonas' TV drama series Kingdom ending after third season

Share

The last season of Nick Jonas' TV drama series Kingdom will air in the U.S. from 31 May (17).

The singer and actor appears on the martial arts drama series as Nate Kulina, an upcoming fighter and son of Alvey Kulina (Frank Grillo), the owner of a mixed martial arts (MMA) gym in Venice, California.

While Kingdom, which premiered on DirecTV in 2014 and was renewed for a 10-episode third season last year (16), has received generally positive reviews, studio bosses have now confirmed there will not be a fourth season made.

"We are looking forward to the upcoming third and final season of Kingdom," AT&T Audience Network and Endemol Shine Studios executives said in a joint statement, according to Deadline. "We expect season three to be a great one and appreciate the hard work and dedication from creator and showrunner Byron Balasco, as well as the entire cast and crew. We could not be more proud to have worked with all of them on such an amazing series."

Nick is yet to comment on the show's cancellation, but his co-star Jonathan Tucker, who plays his character's brother, Jay Kulina, took to Twitter to acknowledge the news on Saturday (01Apr17).

"I'm grateful to our extraordinary crew (I have worked with no better), dedicated castmates, vocal fans & the generous world of MMA. Honored," he wrote, adding that he "could not be prouder to have been a part of it."

Kingdom also stars Kiele Sanchez, Matt Lauria, Joanna Going and Natalie Martinez. The show's third and final season premieres in the U.S. on 31 May (17).

