Nick Nolte battling vision issues following cataract surgery

Nick Nolte
Posted by Cover Media on July 29, 2017 at 2:30 pm
The 48 Hours star, 76, will have to wait to correct his vision again as he's currently shooting TV series Graves.

Nick Nolte is battling with his eyesight after undergoing cataract surgery.

The movie veteran admits he's been through a "fun and scary" ordeal correcting his vision issues in recent weeks and now he's coming to terms with his new eyesight.

"Cataract surgery is quite a phenomenal ordeal," he tells WENN. "They wipe out the retina with a laser so you see it go, bloop, that part's gone and then it's black. And then you can't see anymore out of that eye. That's why they do one eye at a time and separate it by a month.

"Then they have to get the right type of focus and it's rather a miracle because you come out and all of a sudden you have 20/20 vision... but in the end it's not quite so good."

And Nolte fears he's not done yet with all the eye surgeries, adding, "It keeps shifting on me. I can't read as well. So I have to go back for a tune-up. I don't know how they tune up an eye but they can do that with a laser and shrink it a bit and make the vision sharper."

"The cataract surgery has really helped me go out in bright lights but I will suffer from it for a little bit," he explains. "I have to go back and see the doctor but we're three months into my show and I don't want to change my eyesight right now."

In 2015 the ageing actor battled hip and knee problems during the filming of A Walk in the Woods. The adventure film, based on the 1998 memoir by author Bill Bryson, features Robert Redford as the travel writer, who reunites with his old pal Stephen Katz, played by Nolte, after 30 years to tackle the famous Appalachian Trail along America's East Coast.

The two Hollywood veterans attempted the scenic 2,200-mile (3,540.5-kilometre) trek for real, and Nolte admits that although he was excited to reteam with his The Company You Keep co-star, he didn't look forward to the physical aspect of the role.

He tells U.S. breakfast show Today, "I did know that (hike) was going to happen and I knew (Redford) was in shape. And I thought, 'That's great. I'm not in shape'. In fact, I was probably 50 pounds heavier (than I am now)."

However, Redford insisted Nolte was the ultimate professional during filming and pressed on, despite his ailments.

© Cover Media

