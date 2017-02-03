Nicki Minaj accuses Giuseppe Zanotti of racism

Nicki Minaj accuses Giuseppe Zanotti of racism
Nicki Minaj
Posted by Cover Media on February 3, 2017 at 8:30 pm
The Italian designer has yet to respond.

Nicki Minaj is calling out designer Giuseppe Zanotti for naming several shoes after her, but refusing to work with the rapper on her own collection.

The Anaconda hitmaker claims she reached out to the Italian designer after hearing about his collaborations with Jennifer Lopez and former One Direction star Zayn Malik, but she alleges his public relations representatives will not meet with her.

"This is wonderful," she writes on Twitter. "#GiuseppeZanotti seems to think it's ok to name his sneakers after me but his PR says they won't take our call. Lol (laugh out loud)."

"I met #GiuseppeZanotti years ago," she continues. "At which time, he told me I inspired him to design a sneaker in my honor. Wore them on the cover of Cosmo (Cosmopolitan magazine)."

"Recently when he gave other artists capsule collections, my agency reached out and was told they're not taking our call," she adds.

Nicki goes on to suggest her race could be a factor in the snub and urges him to write her a check for using her as inspiration.

"Just go on google, you'll see all the different pairs he's named after me," she tweets. "Lil (little) black girl can inspire u but ain't worth a collection...(sic)?"

"#RunMeMyCHECK #GiuseppeWhatsGood I got time today," she adds. "barbz (my fans) trend this cuz he gon learn today. The racism & disrespect won't b tolerated (sic)."

However, she insists her rant is about respect and not money.

"Don't care about the money," she explains. "It's just the disrespect. You're not taking MY call? Lol. Give some money to charity in my name or smthn (something)."

Giuseppe has a collection of sneakers named Nicki, which features 23 different pairs of shoes.

He has yet to respond to the rapper.

© Cover Media

