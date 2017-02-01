Nicki Minaj and Drake reunite after Meek Mill fall out

Share

The stars reportedly called a truce during a meeting with Lil Wayne in January (17).

Rappers Nicki Minaj and Drake have reconciled their friendship, two years after falling out over the Starships hitmaker's relationship with ex-boyfriend Meek Mill.

Nicki took to Instagram on Wednesday (01Feb17) to share a photo of the reunited pals, and although she didn't add a caption, it marked the first time she had posted a picture of herself and her fellow Young Money Entertainment artist since Drake engaged in a war of words online with Meek Mill in 2015.

The male artists' feud began after Meek suggested the Canadian star used ghostwriters to help pen his rhymes, sparking a war of words between the pair, which led to the release of a series of diss tracks.

Nicki, who first became romantically linked to Meek in late 2014, tried to stay out of the fight, but last year (16), Drake revealed the fall-out with her man had cost him his friendship with his labelmate.

"I don't really talk to Nicki," he told Apple Music's Beats 1 radio host Zane Lowe. "Another person I have a lot of love for... She dealt with me how I would expect her to - with class. I always have respect and love for her. Unfortunately, we haven't spoke (sic)."

Nicki confirmed rumors of her split from Meek in early January (17), and days later, she joined her Young Money boss Lil Wayne in the studio, in a video clip which aired on ESPN network.

Sources tell TMZ.com Drake saw the segment on 8 January (17) and reached out to label executive Mack Maine, asking him to set up a peace summit for the pair, which Wayne also attended.

They ended up clearing the air in Miami, Florida on 12 January (17), which reportedly marked their first get-together since recording the hit Truffle Butter in 2014 for Nicki's album The Pinkprint.

The photo Nicki posted on Wednesday was allegedly taken during the meeting.

