Nicki Minaj is the undisputed queen of the charts

Share

The Superbass hitmaker has broken a tie with Aretha Franklin thanks to three big hit debuts.

Nicki Minaj has become the most prolific female artist on the Billboard Hot 100 countdown after breaking a tie for the most appearances with Aretha Franklin.

The hip-hop star has debuted three tracks on the new chart, giving her a total of 76 mentions on the Hot 100 - three more than the Queen of Soul.

Nicki tied Aretha for the most total appearances among women in the chart's 58-year history when her Make Love track, which features rapper Gucci Mane, debuted at 78 earlier this month (Mar17), but thanks to her No Frauds collaboration with Drake and Lil Wayne, her appearance on Lil Wayne's Changed It and new track Regret in Your Tears she has now sailed past the Queen of Soul.

Franklin had held the mark for the most Hot 100 visits among women for nearly 40 years, from June,1977, when she passed Connie Francis, according to Billboard.

Minaj is now six Hot 100 hits ahead of Taylor Swift, who is 12 ahead of Rihanna and 13 ahead of Madonna.

Dionne Warwick, Beyonce, and Connie Francis have also scored over 50 mentions.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran has scored an eighth week at the top of the new chart with Shape of Me.

Bruno Mars' That's What I Like jumps up a spot to two, changing places with Bad and Boujee by Migos, while Zayn and Taylor Swift's I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) and The Weeknd's I Feel It Coming round out the top five.

Sheeran is also on top of the album chart, landing a second week at number one with Divide.

© Cover Media